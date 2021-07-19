Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument SGNV US8688611057 SURGUTNEFTEGAS VZ ADR/10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.07.2021 The instrument SGNV US8688611057 SURGUTNEFTEGAS VZ ADR/10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.07.2021

