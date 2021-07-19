Erweiterte Funktionen
Surgutneftegaz ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.07.2021 - US8688611057
18.07.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SGNV US8688611057 SURGUTNEFTEGAS VZ ADR/10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.07.2021 The instrument SGNV US8688611057 SURGUTNEFTEGAS VZ ADR/10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,1392 $
|6,15 $
|-0,0108 $
|-0,18%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8688611057
|913074
|6,52 $
|4,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,26 €
|+0,77%
|16.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|5,16 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,1392 $
|-0,18%
|16.07.21
|Stuttgart
|5,20 €
|-0,38%
|16.07.21
|Frankfurt
|5,26 €
|-1,13%
|16.07.21
|Berlin
|5,20 €
|-2,26%
|16.07.21
|München
|5,16 €
|-2,27%
|16.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|156
|Jährliche Hauptversammlung
|18.07.21
|57
|Enormes Potential!
|30.08.19
|2
|12% in Nasd.
|30.11.10
|17
|Jetzt müsste die Erholung kom.
|07.07.09