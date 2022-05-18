Erweiterte Funktionen
Pershing Square Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GG00BPFJTF46
17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,40 $
|31,58 $
|0,82 $
|+2,60%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BPFJTF46
|A12C4S
|41,44 $
|30,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,70 €
|-0,65%
|16.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,40 $
|+2,60%
|17.05.22
|Stuttgart
|30,70 €
|+1,15%
|17.05.22
|München
|30,55 €
|+0,66%
|17.05.22
|Frankfurt
|29,40 €
|+0,17%
|17.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
