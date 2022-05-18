Erweiterte Funktionen



Pershing Square Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GG00BPFJTF46




17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
463% Uranium Hot Stock nach 3.589% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,40 $ 31,58 $ 0,82 $ +2,60% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BPFJTF46 A12C4S 41,44 $ 30,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,70 € -0,65%  16.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,40 $ +2,60%  17.05.22
Stuttgart 30,70 € +1,15%  17.05.22
München 30,55 € +0,66%  17.05.22
Frankfurt 29,40 € +0,17%  17.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne voraus - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...