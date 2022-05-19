Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022