ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,000. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GB00BF2G3L29




18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,39 € 1,36 € 0,03 € +2,21% 18.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF2G3L29 A2JP7M 1,81 € 1,36 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,39 € +2,21%  18.05.22
Frankfurt 1,37 € +0,74%  18.05.22
  = Realtime
