ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,000. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GB00BF2G3L29
18.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,39 €
|1,36 €
|0,03 €
|+2,21%
|18.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF2G3L29
|A2JP7M
|1,81 €
|1,36 €
