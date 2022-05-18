Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022