ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,000. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - GB00BF2G3L29
17.05.22 23:59
Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,36 €
|1,38 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,45%
|17.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF2G3L29
|A2JP7M
|1,81 €
|1,36 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
