Vossloh - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - DE0007667107
17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument VOS DE0007667107 VOSSLOH AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument VOS DE0007667107 VOSSLOH AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,40 €
|35,45 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,14%
|17.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007667107
|766710
|49,45 €
|33,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,60 €
|-0,14%
|17.05.22
|Hannover
|35,65 €
|+1,28%
|17.05.22
|München
|35,60 €
|+0,85%
|17.05.22
|Frankfurt
|35,60 €
|+0,71%
|17.05.22
|Hamburg
|35,40 €
|+0,57%
|17.05.22
|Xetra
|35,40 €
|-0,14%
|17.05.22
|Stuttgart
|35,35 €
|-0,56%
|17.05.22
|Berlin
|35,45 €
|-0,56%
|17.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|35,20 €
|-0,85%
|17.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
