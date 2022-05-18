Erweiterte Funktionen

Vossloh - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - DE0007667107




17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VOS DE0007667107 VOSSLOH AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument VOS DE0007667107 VOSSLOH AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022

