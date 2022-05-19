Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - CA9628791027
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.05.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,31 $
|40,28 $
|-0,97 $
|-2,41%
|18.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|36,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,515 €
|-1,78%
|18.05.22
|Hamburg
|38,195 €
|+0,38%
|18.05.22
|Hannover
|38,195 €
|+0,33%
|18.05.22
|München
|38,09 €
|+0,11%
|18.05.22
|Berlin
|38,09 €
|+0,11%
|18.05.22
|Frankfurt
|37,61 €
|-0,88%
|18.05.22
|Xetra
|37,675 €
|-0,95%
|18.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|37,865 €
|-1,19%
|18.05.22
|Stuttgart
|37,585 €
|-1,39%
|18.05.22
|NYSE
|39,31 $
|-2,41%
|18.05.22
|Nasdaq
|39,29 $
|-2,46%
|18.05.22
|AMEX
|39,29 $
|-2,48%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
