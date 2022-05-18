Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022