SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - CA83125J1049
17.05.22 23:59
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,60 €
|20,40 €
|0,20 €
|+0,98%
|17.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83125J1049
|A14W6W
|28,00 €
|17,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|20,60 €
|+0,98%
|17.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,64 $
|-7,71%
|26.04.22
= Realtime
