SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - CA83125J1049




17.05.22 23:59
Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,60 € 20,40 € 0,20 € +0,98% 17.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA83125J1049 A14W6W 28,00 € 17,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,60 € +0,98%  17.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 19,64 $ -7,71%  26.04.22
