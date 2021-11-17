Erweiterte Funktionen
Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2021 - US3765361080
17.11.21 01:02
Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.11.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,82 $
|23,00 $
|-0,18 $
|-0,78%
|17.11./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765361080
|260884
|23,47 $
|17,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,10 €
|+0,40%
|16.11.21
|Frankfurt
|20,36 €
|+3,19%
|16.11.21
|München
|19,94 €
|+1,01%
|16.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|20,08 €
|+0,55%
|16.11.21
|AMEX
|22,68 $
|0,00%
|12.11.21
|NYSE
|22,75 $
|-0,61%
|16.11.21
|Berlin
|19,94 €
|-0,70%
|16.11.21
|Nasdaq
|22,82 $
|-0,78%
|16.11.21
|Stuttgart
|19,81 €
|-1,15%
|16.11.21
