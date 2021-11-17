Erweiterte Funktionen

Gladstone - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2021 - US3765361080




17.11.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.11.2021 The instrument GLE US3765361080 GLADSTONE COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,82 $ 23,00 $ -0,18 $ -0,78% 17.11./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765361080 260884 23,47 $ 17,47 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,10 € +0,40%  16.11.21
Frankfurt 20,36 € +3,19%  16.11.21
München 19,94 € +1,01%  16.11.21
Düsseldorf 20,08 € +0,55%  16.11.21
AMEX 22,68 $ 0,00%  12.11.21
NYSE 22,75 $ -0,61%  16.11.21
Berlin 19,94 € -0,70%  16.11.21
Nasdaq 22,82 $ -0,78%  16.11.21
Stuttgart 19,81 € -1,15%  16.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
