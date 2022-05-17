Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV":
 Aktien    


Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2022 - MXP495211262




17.05.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.05.2022 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2022

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,67 $ 2,66 $ 0,01 $ +0,38% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MXP495211262 904121 3,61 $ 2,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,67 $ +0,38%  13.05.22
Frankfurt 2,72 € -2,16%  16.05.22
Stuttgart 2,64 € -5,04%  16.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Nahrungsmittelhersteller aus Mé. 01.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...