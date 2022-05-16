Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.05.2022 - MXP495211262
15.05.22 21:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.05.2022 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,67 $
|2,66 $
|0,01 $
|+0,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MXP495211262
|904121
|3,61 $
|1,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|2,78 €
|+6,92%
|13.05.22
|Frankfurt
|2,78 €
|+3,73%
|13.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,67 $
|+0,38%
|13.05.22
= Realtime
