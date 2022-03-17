Erweiterte Funktionen

Dunelm Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - GB00B1CKQ739




17.03.22 00:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,20 € 13,30 € -0,10 € -0,75% 16.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1CKQ739 A0LCM4 17,90 € 12,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 13,20 € -0,75%  16.03.22
Berlin 13,00 € -2,26%  16.03.22
