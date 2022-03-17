Erweiterte Funktionen
Dunelm Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - GB00B1CKQ739
17.03.22 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,20 €
|13,30 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,75%
|16.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1CKQ739
|A0LCM4
|17,90 €
|12,40 €
= Realtime
