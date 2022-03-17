Erweiterte Funktionen

Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - BMG2624N1535




17.03.22 00:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,12 € 2,18 € -0,06 € -2,75% 16.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2624N1535 928180 3,80 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,12 € -2,75%  15.03.22
Stuttgart 2,12 € +6,53%  16.03.22
Frankfurt 2,08 € +1,96%  16.03.22
Berlin 2,14 € 0,00%  16.03.22
Düsseldorf 2,08 € -1,89%  16.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,40 $ -5,14%  09.03.22
  = Realtime
