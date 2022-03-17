Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dairy Farm International Holdings":
Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - BMG2624N1535
17.03.22 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument DFA1 BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,12 €
|2,18 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,75%
|16.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|3,80 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,12 €
|-2,75%
|15.03.22
|Stuttgart
|2,12 €
|+6,53%
|16.03.22
|Frankfurt
|2,08 €
|+1,96%
|16.03.22
|Berlin
|2,14 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,08 €
|-1,89%
|16.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,40 $
|-5,14%
|09.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Hi all gg,,
|21.03.19