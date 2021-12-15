Erweiterte Funktionen
Vertu Motors - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.12.2021
15.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument V2N GB00B1GK4645 VERTU MOTORS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.12.2021 The instrument V2N GB00B1GK4645 VERTU MOTORS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,96 $
|0,90 $
|0,06 $
|+6,67%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1GK4645
|A0LGJ6
|0,96 $
|0,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,96 $
|+6,67%
|13.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,825 €
|-0,60%
|14.12.21
|Berlin
|0,78 €
|-0,64%
|14.12.21
|Stuttgart
|0,765 €
|-2,55%
|14.12.21
