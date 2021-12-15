Erweiterte Funktionen



Alliance Pharma - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.12.2021




15.12.21 01:07
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.12.2021 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,19 € 1,18 € 0,01 € +0,85% 22.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031030819 913253 1,24 € 0,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,21 € +1,68%  14.12.21
Berlin 1,19 € +0,85%  14.12.21
München 1,23 € 0,00%  14.12.21
Stuttgart 1,20 € 0,00%  14.12.21
  = Realtime
