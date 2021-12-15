Erweiterte Funktionen
Alliance Pharma - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.12.2021
15.12.21 01:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.12.2021 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,19 €
|1,18 €
|0,01 €
|+0,85%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031030819
|913253
|1,24 €
|0,80 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
