Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2021 - US29444U7000
15.11.21 07:00
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2021 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|681,00 €
|676,40 €
|4,60 €
|+0,68%
|15.11./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|748,40 €
|492,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|681,00 €
|+0,68%
|12.11.21
|Nasdaq
|775,39 $
|+0,09%
|12.11.21
|AMEX
|781,72 $
|0,00%
|10.11.21
|Frankfurt
|678,00 €
|-0,03%
|12.11.21
|Hannover
|673,60 €
|-0,06%
|08:06
|NYSE
|775,16 $
|-0,08%
|12.11.21
|Berlin
|673,20 €
|-0,12%
|08:08
|München
|679,60 €
|-0,15%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|673,20 €
|-0,15%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|671,80 €
|-1,15%
|08:31
= Realtime
