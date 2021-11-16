Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR":
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2021 - LU1931975152
16.11.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PR1R LU1931975152 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.E.G.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2021 The instrument PR1R LU1931975152 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.E.G.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,127 €
|21,159 €
|-0,032 €
|-0,15%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975152
|A2PBLP
|21,77 €
|20,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,144 €
|-
|15.11.21
|Stuttgart
|21,136 €
|+0,07%
|15.11.21
|München
|21,147 €
|0,00%
|15.11.21
|Frankfurt
|21,11 €
|-0,07%
|15.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|21,109 €
|-0,11%
|15.11.21
|Xetra
|21,127 €
|-0,15%
|15.11.21
|Berlin
|21,116 €
|-0,20%
|15.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.