Das Instrument PR1R LU1931975152 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.E.G.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2021 The instrument PR1R LU1931975152 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.E.G.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021