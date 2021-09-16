Erweiterte Funktionen
MACFARLANE GRP LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - GB0005518872
16.09.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5K6 GB0005518872 MACFARLANE GRP LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument 5K6 GB0005518872 MACFARLANE GRP LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,57 €
|1,59 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,26%
|15.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005518872
|905201
|1,61 €
|0,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.