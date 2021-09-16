Erweiterte Funktionen
Sinopec Kantons - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - BMG8165U1009
16.09.21 00:22
Das Instrument SAK BMG8165U1009 SINOPEC KANTONS H. HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument SAK BMG8165U1009 SINOPEC KANTONS H. HD-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,32 €
|0,312 €
|0,008 €
|+2,56%
|15.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG8165U1009
|923923
|0,35 €
|0,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,32 €
|+2,56%
|15.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,38 $
|0,00%
|15.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,334 €
|-0,60%
|15.09.21
