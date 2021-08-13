Erweiterte Funktionen
Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2021 - US5355551061
12.08.21 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2021 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|175,19 $
|175,19 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|179,06 $
|91,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|149,00 €
|-1,32%
|12.08.21
|Stuttgart
|152,00 €
|+2,01%
|12.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|148,00 €
|0,00%
|12.08.21
|Frankfurt
|148,00 €
|0,00%
|12.08.21
|Berlin
|149,00 €
|0,00%
|12.08.21
|NYSE
|175,19 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|171,58 $
|0,00%
|06.08.21
|Nasdaq
|174,93 $
|-1,22%
|12.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|US5355551061 - Lindsay Corp.
|25.04.21
|Lindsay - Strong Buy Umsatz .
|18.04.08