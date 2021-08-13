Erweiterte Funktionen



12.08.21 23:43
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2021 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
175,19 $ 175,19 $ -   $ 0,00% 12.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5355551061 904057 179,06 $ 91,72 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		149,00 € -1,32%  12.08.21
Stuttgart 152,00 € +2,01%  12.08.21
Düsseldorf 148,00 € 0,00%  12.08.21
Frankfurt 148,00 € 0,00%  12.08.21
Berlin 149,00 € 0,00%  12.08.21
NYSE 175,19 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 171,58 $ 0,00%  06.08.21
Nasdaq 174,93 $ -1,22%  12.08.21
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
