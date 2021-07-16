Erweiterte Funktionen
Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i G. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.07.2021 - PLPGNIG00014
16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument 7GG PLPGNIG00014 POLSKIE GO.NAF. A ZY 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.07.2021 The instrument 7GG PLPGNIG00014 POLSKIE GO.NAF. A ZY 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,388 €
|1,4575 €
|-0,0695 €
|-4,77%
|15.07./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLPGNIG00014
|A0F6CZ
|1,50 €
|0,86 €
