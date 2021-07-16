Erweiterte Funktionen



Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i G. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.07.2021 - PLPGNIG00014




16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument 7GG PLPGNIG00014 POLSKIE GO.NAF. A ZY 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.07.2021 The instrument 7GG PLPGNIG00014 POLSKIE GO.NAF. A ZY 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,388 € 1,4575 € -0,0695 € -4,77% 15.07./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLPGNIG00014 A0F6CZ 1,50 € 0,86 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,388 € +0,29%  15.07.21
München 1,45 € 0,00%  15.07.21
Stuttgart 1,398 € 0,00%  15.07.21
Frankfurt 1,388 € -4,77%  15.07.21
