CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2022 - CA1249003098




15.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2022 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2022

