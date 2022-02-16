Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2022 - US9897011071




16.02.22 01:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
74,31 $ 72,36 $ 1,95 $ +2,69% 15.02./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 75,44 $ 47,12 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,50 € -1,55%  15.02.22
Nasdaq 74,31 $ +2,69%  15.02.22
NYSE 74,25 $ +2,53%  15.02.22
AMEX 74,24 $ +2,53%  15.02.22
Düsseldorf 64,50 € +2,38%  15.02.22
Frankfurt 65,00 € -0,76%  15.02.22
Stuttgart 63,50 € -0,78%  15.02.22
Berlin 63,50 € -1,55%  15.02.22
