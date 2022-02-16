Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2022 - US9897011071
16.02.22 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,31 $
|72,36 $
|1,95 $
|+2,69%
|15.02./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,44 $
|47,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|63,50 €
|-1,55%
|15.02.22
|Nasdaq
|74,31 $
|+2,69%
|15.02.22
|NYSE
|74,25 $
|+2,53%
|15.02.22
|AMEX
|74,24 $
|+2,53%
|15.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|64,50 €
|+2,38%
|15.02.22
|Frankfurt
|65,00 €
|-0,76%
|15.02.22
|Stuttgart
|63,50 €
|-0,78%
|15.02.22
|Berlin
|63,50 €
|-1,55%
|15.02.22
