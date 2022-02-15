Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2022 - US9897011071
15.02.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,36 $
|73,22 $
|-0,86 $
|-1,17%
|15.02./01:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,44 $
|47,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,00 €
|-3,08%
|14.02.22
|Frankfurt
|65,50 €
|+0,77%
|14.02.22
|Berlin
|64,50 €
|0,00%
|14.02.22
|NYSE
|72,42 $
|-1,12%
|14.02.22
|Nasdaq
|72,36 $
|-1,17%
|14.02.22
|AMEX
|72,41 $
|-1,35%
|14.02.22
|Stuttgart
|64,00 €
|-1,54%
|14.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|63,00 €
|-1,56%
|14.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
