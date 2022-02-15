Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.22 01:01
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
89,26 $ 89,26 $ -   $ 0,00% 14.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98419M1009 A1JMBU 138,78 $ 87,44 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,48 € +0,99%  14.02.22
Düsseldorf 78,88 € +0,46%  14.02.22
Berlin 78,84 € +0,46%  14.02.22
AMEX 89,57 $ +0,34%  14.02.22
Nasdaq 89,295 $ +0,04%  14.02.22
NYSE 89,26 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 78,92 € -0,10%  14.02.22
Frankfurt 79,40 € -0,35%  14.02.22
München 79,54 € -1,68%  14.02.22
Hannover 77,90 € -2,23%  14.02.22
Xetra 79,42 € -3,26%  14.02.22
