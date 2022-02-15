Erweiterte Funktionen
Xylem - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2022 - US98419M1009
15.02.22 01:01
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.02.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,26 $
|89,26 $
|- $
|0,00%
|14.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|138,78 $
|87,44 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,48 €
|+0,99%
|14.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|78,88 €
|+0,46%
|14.02.22
|Berlin
|78,84 €
|+0,46%
|14.02.22
|AMEX
|89,57 $
|+0,34%
|14.02.22
|Nasdaq
|89,295 $
|+0,04%
|14.02.22
|NYSE
|89,26 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|78,92 €
|-0,10%
|14.02.22
|Frankfurt
|79,40 €
|-0,35%
|14.02.22
|München
|79,54 €
|-1,68%
|14.02.22
|Hannover
|77,90 €
|-2,23%
|14.02.22
|Xetra
|79,42 €
|-3,26%
|14.02.22
Aktuell
