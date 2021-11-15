Erweiterte Funktionen
Hellenic Telecommunications AD. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2021 - US4233253073
15.11.21 07:00
Das Instrument OTES US4233253073 HELLENIC TELEC.ORG.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2021 The instrument OTES US4233253073 HELLENIC TELEC.ORG.ADR1/2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,35 €
|7,40 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,68%
|15.11./08:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4233253073
|917076
|8,20 €
|5,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|7,35 €
|+2,08%
|08:12
|Frankfurt
|7,35 €
|-0,68%
|08:10
|Berlin
|7,35 €
|-0,68%
|08:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,7455 $
|-0,73%
|12.11.21
