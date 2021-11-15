Erweiterte Funktionen



Hellenic Telecommunications AD. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2021 - US4233253073




15.11.21 07:00
Das Instrument OTES US4233253073 HELLENIC TELEC.ORG.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2021 The instrument OTES US4233253073 HELLENIC TELEC.ORG.ADR1/2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,35 € 7,40 € -0,05 € -0,68% 15.11./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4233253073 917076 8,20 € 5,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,35 € +2,08%  08:12
Frankfurt 7,35 € -0,68%  08:10
Berlin 7,35 € -0,68%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,7455 $ -0,73%  12.11.21
  = Realtime
