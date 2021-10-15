Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000A0H08N1




15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,53 € 97,05 € 1,48 € +1,52% 14.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 105,38 € 78,19 €
Fondsgesellschaft 		96,08 € +1,79%  13.10.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		98,55 € +1,30%  14.10.21
Hamburg 97,71 € +2,71%  14.10.21
Frankfurt 98,48 € +1,80%  14.10.21
Berlin 98,42 € +1,68%  14.10.21
Xetra 98,53 € +1,52%  14.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 98,71 € +1,45%  14.10.21
Düsseldorf 98,27 € +1,36%  14.10.21
