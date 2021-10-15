Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000A0H08N1
15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,53 €
|97,05 €
|1,48 €
|+1,52%
|14.10./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|105,38 €
|78,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,08 €
|+1,79%
|13.10.21
|
|98,55 €
|+1,30%
|14.10.21
|Hamburg
|97,71 €
|+2,71%
|14.10.21
|Frankfurt
|98,48 €
|+1,80%
|14.10.21
|Berlin
|98,42 €
|+1,68%
|14.10.21
|Xetra
|98,53 €
|+1,52%
|14.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|98,71 €
|+1,45%
|14.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|98,27 €
|+1,36%
|14.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
