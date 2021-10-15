Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000A0F5UH1




15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2021 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,01 € 28,745 € 0,265 € +0,92% 14.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0F5UH1 A0F5UH 29,71 € 20,39 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		28,48 € -0,11%  12.10.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,83 € -0,33%  14.10.21
Düsseldorf 29,14 € +1,52%  14.10.21
Frankfurt 29,005 € +1,24%  14.10.21
Xetra 29,01 € +0,92%  14.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 29,00 € +0,78%  14.10.21
München 28,96 € +0,75%  14.10.21
Hamburg 28,89 € +0,61%  14.10.21
Berlin 28,865 € +0,09%  14.10.21
  = Realtime
