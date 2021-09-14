Erweiterte Funktionen
CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2021 - CA1249003098
14.09.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,60 €
|48,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|50,00 €
|30,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,60 €
|0,00%
|08.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|48,20 €
|+0,84%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,1704 $
|+0,83%
|02.09.21
|Stuttgart
|48,40 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|48,40 €
|-0,82%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B.TO)
|24.04.21