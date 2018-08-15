Erweiterte Funktionen

Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2018 - 7




15.08.18 07:55
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.

INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
DFA1 XFRA BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL 0,05710


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,63 € 7,75 € -0,12 € -1,55% 15.08./09:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2624N1535 928180 8,01 € 6,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,63 € -1,55%  09:18
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,20 $ -1,60%  13.08.18
Berlin 7,83 € -1,76%  09:15
Stuttgart 7,51 € -2,47%  09:06
  = Realtime
