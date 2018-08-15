Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dairy Farm International Holdings":
Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2018 - 7
15.08.18 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
DFA1 XFRA BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL 0,05710
Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
DFA1 XFRA BMG2624N1535 DAIRY FARM INTL 0,05710
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,63 €
|7,75 €
|-0,12 €
|-1,55%
|15.08./09:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|8,01 €
|6,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|7,63 €
|-1,55%
|09:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,20 $
|-1,60%
|13.08.18
|Berlin
|7,83 €
|-1,76%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|7,51 €
|-2,47%
|09:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|11
|Hi all gg,,
|19.10.17