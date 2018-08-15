Erweiterte Funktionen
Hongkong Land Holdings - XFRA DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.08.2018 - 6
15.08.18 07:36
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
HLH XFRA BMG4587L1090 H.K. LD HLDGS 0,05271
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,95 €
|5,98 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,50%
|15.08./09:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4587L1090
|877047
|6,51 €
|5,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,30 €
|0,00%
|18.07.18
|München
|6,16 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,112 $
|-0,11%
|06.08.18
|Frankfurt
|5,92 €
|-0,50%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|5,95 €
|-0,50%
|09:06
|Düsseldorf
|5,91 €
|-0,84%
|09:11
|Berlin
|6,07 €
|-0,98%
|09:15
= Realtime
