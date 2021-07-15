Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Emerging Asia Local G. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - IE00B6QGFW01
15.07.21 00:04
Das Instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2021 The instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,146 €
|82,058 €
|0,088 €
|+0,11%
|14.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B6QGFW01
|A1JTNB
|85,41 €
|79,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,028 $
|+0,12%
|12.07.21
|
|82,35 €
|+0,36%
|14.07.21
|München
|81,72 €
|+0,52%
|14.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|81,818 €
|+0,12%
|14.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|81,815 €
|+0,12%
|14.07.21
|Frankfurt
|81,802 €
|+0,11%
|14.07.21
|Xetra
|82,146 €
|+0,11%
|14.07.21
|Berlin
|82,146 €
|+0,11%
|14.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|98,8948 $
|0,00%
|10.06.21
Aktuell
