iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - DE000A0H08N1
15.07.21 00:04
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,08 €
|104,86 €
|0,22 €
|+0,21%
|14.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|105,60 €
|77,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,63 €
|+0,31%
|13.07.21
|
|104,70 €
|-0,10%
|14.07.21
|Berlin
|104,86 €
|+0,33%
|14.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|104,84 €
|+0,25%
|14.07.21
|Frankfurt
|104,90 €
|+0,21%
|14.07.21
|Xetra
|105,08 €
|+0,21%
|14.07.21
|Hamburg
|104,50 €
|+0,15%
|14.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|104,80 €
|+0,10%
|14.07.21
= Realtime
