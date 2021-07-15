Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2021 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,325 €
|29,395 €
|-0,07 €
|-0,24%
|14.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|29,60 €
|20,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,95 €
|+0,80%
|12.07.21
|
|29,495 €
|+0,79%
|14.07.21
|Berlin
|29,39 €
|+0,05%
|14.07.21
|München
|29,36 €
|0,00%
|14.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|29,305 €
|-0,03%
|14.07.21
|Hamburg
|29,35 €
|-0,03%
|14.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|29,265 €
|-0,22%
|14.07.21
|Xetra
|29,325 €
|-0,24%
|14.07.21
|Frankfurt
|29,26 €
|-0,58%
|14.07.21
