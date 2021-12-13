Erweiterte Funktionen
CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2021
12.12.21 22:45
Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,95 $
|50,72 $
|1,23 $
|+2,43%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|59,41 $
|45,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,60 €
|+2,24%
|09.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|51,95 $
|+2,43%
|07.12.21
|Stuttgart
|45,00 €
|-0,44%
|10.12.21
|Frankfurt
|45,00 €
|-1,75%
|10.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|44,20 €
|-1,78%
|10.12.21
|Hannover
|45,00 €
|-2,17%
|10.12.21
= Realtime
