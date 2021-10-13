Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - US8086251076
13.10.21 00:21
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.10.2021 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,17 $
|88,17 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|103,92 $
|72,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|74,50 €
|-2,61%
|04.10.21
|Stuttgart
|75,00 €
|+1,35%
|12.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|76,50 €
|+1,32%
|12.10.21
|Nasdaq
|88,15 $
|+0,40%
|12.10.21
|Frankfurt
|76,00 €
|0,00%
|12.10.21
|NYSE
|88,17 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|87,97 $
|-0,08%
|11.10.21
= Realtime
