14.10.21 00:00
Das Instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2021 The instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,86 $ 3,86 $ -   $ 0,00% 13.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4132163001 864439 6,02 $ 3,01 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,28 € +2,18%  13.10.21
Frankfurt 3,20 € +5,26%  13.10.21
AMEX 3,87 $ +4,88%  13.10.21
Nasdaq 3,87 $ +4,59%  13.10.21
Hamburg 3,17 € +4,28%  13.10.21
Hannover 3,17 € +4,28%  13.10.21
München 3,17 € +4,28%  13.10.21
Düsseldorf 3,26 € +3,82%  13.10.21
Stuttgart 3,19 € +3,57%  13.10.21
Berlin 3,30 € +3,45%  13.10.21
NYSE 3,86 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Uran Hot Stock: "Übernahme in finalen Zügen" - Massives Kaufsignal. Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.
