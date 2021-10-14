Erweiterte Funktionen
Harmony Gold Mining ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - US4132163001
14.10.21 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2021 The instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,86 $
|3,86 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4132163001
|864439
|6,02 $
|3,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,28 €
|+2,18%
|13.10.21
|Frankfurt
|3,20 €
|+5,26%
|13.10.21
|AMEX
|3,87 $
|+4,88%
|13.10.21
|Nasdaq
|3,87 $
|+4,59%
|13.10.21
|Hamburg
|3,17 €
|+4,28%
|13.10.21
|Hannover
|3,17 €
|+4,28%
|13.10.21
|München
|3,17 €
|+4,28%
|13.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|3,26 €
|+3,82%
|13.10.21
|Stuttgart
|3,19 €
|+3,57%
|13.10.21
|Berlin
|3,30 €
|+3,45%
|13.10.21
|NYSE
|3,86 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|81
|Harmony Gold Mining. Tradingc.
|16.08.21
|9
|Harmony Gold auf Jahrestief,wi.
|02.06.07
|Harmony Gold -- Matter Glanz
|13.06.05
|Harmony Gold führt Übernahme.
|17.12.04