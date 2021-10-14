Erweiterte Funktionen
WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - JE00B8KF9B49
14.10.21 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,60 €
|11,575 €
|0,025 €
|+0,22%
|13.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|11,89 €
|6,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,60 €
|+0,22%
|13.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|11,595 €
|+0,74%
|13.10.21
|Berlin
|11,53 €
|+0,57%
|13.10.21
|Hannover
|11,52 €
|+0,44%
|13.10.21
|Stuttgart
|11,47 €
|+0,09%
|13.10.21
|Frankfurt
|11,525 €
|+0,04%
|13.10.21
|München
|11,615 €
|0,00%
|13.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,234 $
|-2,01%
|13.10.21
= Realtime
