Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021