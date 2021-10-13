Erweiterte Funktionen

WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - JE00B8KF9B49




13.10.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.10.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,495 € 11,58 € -0,085 € -0,73% 12.10./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 11,89 € 6,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,495 € -0,73%  12.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,505 $ +1,92%  07.10.21
Stuttgart 11,51 € +0,92%  12.10.21
Frankfurt 11,52 € +0,39%  12.10.21
Hannover 11,47 € -0,13%  12.10.21
München 11,615 € -0,13%  12.10.21
Berlin 11,465 € -0,13%  12.10.21
Düsseldorf 11,51 € -0,22%  12.10.21
