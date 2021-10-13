Erweiterte Funktionen
WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2021 - JE00B8KF9B49
13.10.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.10.2021 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,495 €
|11,58 €
|-0,085 €
|-0,73%
|12.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|11,89 €
|6,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,495 €
|-0,73%
|12.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,505 $
|+1,92%
|07.10.21
|Stuttgart
|11,51 €
|+0,92%
|12.10.21
|Frankfurt
|11,52 €
|+0,39%
|12.10.21
|Hannover
|11,47 €
|-0,13%
|12.10.21
|München
|11,615 €
|-0,13%
|12.10.21
|Berlin
|11,465 €
|-0,13%
|12.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|11,51 €
|-0,22%
|12.10.21
