Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2021 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2021