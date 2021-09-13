Erweiterte Funktionen
Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2021 - BMG2759B1072
12.09.21 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2021 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,51 €
|0,5035 €
|0,0065 €
|+1,29%
|10.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2759B1072
|659480
|0,74 €
|0,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,51 €
|+1,29%
|10.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,5135 €
|+4,63%
|10.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,5105 €
|+3,93%
|10.09.21
|München
|0,5055 €
|+2,33%
|10.09.21
|Berlin
|0,5045 €
|+1,88%
|10.09.21
|Stuttgart
|0,504 €
|+1,78%
|10.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,5599 $
|-8,03%
|25.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
