Worthington Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2022 - US9818111026
13.03.22 23:03
Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2022 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,54 $
|58,74 $
|-0,20 $
|-0,34%
|11.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9818111026
|870882
|75,37 $
|47,81 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
