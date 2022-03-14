Erweiterte Funktionen

Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2022 - US9197941076




13.03.22 23:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2022 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,51 $ 13,45 $ 0,06 $ +0,45% 11.03./23:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9197941076 874148 15,10 $ 11,67 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 12,10 € +0,83%  11.03.22
NYSE 13,51 $ +0,52%  11.03.22
AMEX 13,53 $ +0,52%  11.03.22
Nasdaq 13,51 $ +0,45%  11.03.22
Stuttgart 12,10 € 0,00%  11.03.22
