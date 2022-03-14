Erweiterte Funktionen
Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2022 - US9197941076
13.03.22 23:03
Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2022 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,51 $
|13,45 $
|0,06 $
|+0,45%
|11.03./23:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9197941076
|874148
|15,10 $
|11,67 $
