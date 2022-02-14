Erweiterte Funktionen

Prudential Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US7443201022




13.02.22 22:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 The instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,86 $ 121,38 $ -1,52 $ -1,25% 11.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7443201022 764959 124,17 $ 80,01 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,10 € -0,99%  11.02.22
Stuttgart 106,80 € +0,99%  11.02.22
Frankfurt 106,65 € +0,71%  11.02.22
Düsseldorf 106,55 € +0,14%  11.02.22
Hannover 105,90 € +0,09%  11.02.22
München 106,30 € 0,00%  11.02.22
Xetra 107,35 € -0,32%  11.02.22
Berlin 105,20 € -0,71%  11.02.22
Nasdaq 119,91 $ -1,20%  11.02.22
NYSE 119,86 $ -1,25%  11.02.22
AMEX 119,94 $ -1,26%  11.02.22
