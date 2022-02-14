Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Prudential Financial":
Prudential Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US7443201022
13.02.22 22:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 The instrument PLL US7443201022 PRUDENTIAL FINL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,86 $
|121,38 $
|-1,52 $
|-1,25%
|11.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7443201022
|764959
|124,17 $
|80,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|105,10 €
|-0,99%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart
|106,80 €
|+0,99%
|11.02.22
|Frankfurt
|106,65 €
|+0,71%
|11.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|106,55 €
|+0,14%
|11.02.22
|Hannover
|105,90 €
|+0,09%
|11.02.22
|München
|106,30 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
|Xetra
|107,35 €
|-0,32%
|11.02.22
|Berlin
|105,20 €
|-0,71%
|11.02.22
|Nasdaq
|119,91 $
|-1,20%
|11.02.22
|NYSE
|119,86 $
|-1,25%
|11.02.22
|AMEX
|119,94 $
|-1,26%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.