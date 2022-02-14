Erweiterte Funktionen



Eli Lilly and Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US5324571083




13.02.22 22:46
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
235,74 $ 239,64 $ -3,90 $ -1,63% 11.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 283,80 $ 178,60 $
Werte im Artikel
119,80 minus
-0,17%
235,74 minus
-1,63%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		207,80 € -0,86%  11.02.22
Frankfurt 210,10 € +0,29%  11.02.22
Hamburg 209,80 € -1,13%  11.02.22
Düsseldorf 207,60 € -1,28%  11.02.22
Xetra 208,20 € -1,33%  11.02.22
München 209,70 € -1,36%  11.02.22
Berlin 209,70 € -1,41%  11.02.22
AMEX 236,05 $ -1,41%  11.02.22
Hannover 209,50 € -1,46%  11.02.22
NYSE 235,74 $ -1,63%  11.02.22
Nasdaq 235,61 $ -1,69%  11.02.22
Stuttgart 207,90 € -2,12%  11.02.22
Bitte warten...