Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US5324571083
13.02.22 22:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|235,74 $
|239,64 $
|-3,90 $
|-1,63%
|11.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|283,80 $
|178,60 $
Werte im Artikel
119,80
-0,17%
235,74
-1,63%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|207,80 €
|-0,86%
|11.02.22
|Frankfurt
|210,10 €
|+0,29%
|11.02.22
|Hamburg
|209,80 €
|-1,13%
|11.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|207,60 €
|-1,28%
|11.02.22
|Xetra
|208,20 €
|-1,33%
|11.02.22
|München
|209,70 €
|-1,36%
|11.02.22
|Berlin
|209,70 €
|-1,41%
|11.02.22
|AMEX
|236,05 $
|-1,41%
|11.02.22
|Hannover
|209,50 €
|-1,46%
|11.02.22
|NYSE
|235,74 $
|-1,63%
|11.02.22
|Nasdaq
|235,61 $
|-1,69%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart
|207,90 €
|-2,12%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|16
|Das 1. Medikament, welches A.
|22.12.21
|25
|Eli Lilly and Company (WKN: 8.
|15.12.21
|13
|Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,.
|23.11.16
|2
|Diabetes Allianz
|30.05.11
|8
|Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly .
|14.09.09