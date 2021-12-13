Erweiterte Funktionen

Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.12.2021




12.12.21 22:45
Das Instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2021 The instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,21 $ 1,26 $ -0,05 $ -3,97% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG653181005 A0JDLB 2,19 $ 1,13 $
Tradegate (RT) 		1,11 € +3,74%  07.12.21
München 1,05 € 0,00%  10.12.21
Frankfurt 1,04 € -0,95%  10.12.21
Berlin 1,04 € -0,95%  10.12.21
Stuttgart 1,00 € -0,99%  10.12.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,21 $ -3,97%  10.12.21
