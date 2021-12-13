Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nine Dragons Paper":
Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.12.2021
12.12.21 22:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2021 The instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,21 $
|1,26 $
|-0,05 $
|-3,97%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG653181005
|A0JDLB
|2,19 $
|1,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,11 €
|+3,74%
|07.12.21
|München
|1,05 €
|0,00%
|10.12.21
|Frankfurt
|1,04 €
|-0,95%
|10.12.21
|Berlin
|1,04 €
|-0,95%
|10.12.21
|Stuttgart
|1,00 €
|-0,99%
|10.12.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,21 $
|-3,97%
|10.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|104
|BM-Hamilton HM 12 - Bermuda.
|25.04.21
|18
|Nine Dragons Paper HLDGS LT.
|07.05.08