China Oriental Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.09.2021 - BMG2108V1019
10.09.21 00:01
Das Instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2021 The instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,336 €
|0,34 €
|-0,004 €
|-1,18%
|09.09./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2108V1019
|A0B827
|0,34 €
|0,17 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
