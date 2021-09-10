Das Instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2021 The instrument ORG BMG2108V1019 CHINA ORIENTAL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2021