Das Instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.07.2021 The instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2021