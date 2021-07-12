Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.07.2021 The instrument GF8A US3924831031 GREEK O.FOOTB. ADR 1/2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,32 $
|7,17 $
|0,15 $
|+2,09%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3924831031
|A1JATK
|8,29 $
|3,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|6,00 €
|+4,35%
|09.07.21
|Berlin
|6,20 €
|+2,48%
|09.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,32 $
|+2,09%
|09.07.21
|Frankfurt
|5,80 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
