Erweiterte Funktionen
United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.05.2022 - US9113121068
11.05.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.05.2022 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|177,46 $
|177,46 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|233,72 $
|175,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|168,76 €
|-2,28%
|11.05.22
|München
|172,38 €
|+0,48%
|11.05.22
|Hamburg
|172,44 €
|+0,41%
|11.05.22
|Hannover
|172,44 €
|+0,41%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|172,70 €
|+0,29%
|11.05.22
|NYSE
|177,46 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|172,44 €
|-0,08%
|11.05.22
|Xetra
|171,14 €
|-0,45%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|168,76 €
|-1,93%
|11.05.22
|Berlin
|168,70 €
|-2,13%
|11.05.22
|Nasdaq
|177,40 $
|-2,46%
|11.05.22
|AMEX
|177,33 $
|-2,59%
|11.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|United Parcel Service Paketdien.
|26.04.22