Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.05.2022 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022