Dotdigital Gr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.01.2022 - GB00B3W40C23
13.01.22 01:00
Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.01.2022 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,48 $
|2,54 $
|-0,06 $
|-2,36%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3W40C23
|A1H6LT
|11,25 $
|1,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,99 €
|+1,02%
|12.01.22
|Stuttgart
|2,00 €
|0,00%
|12.01.22
|Berlin
|2,08 €
|0,00%
|12.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,48 $
|-2,36%
|12.01.22
