Erweiterte Funktionen



Dotdigital Gr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.01.2022 - GB00B3W40C23




13.01.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.01.2022 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.01.2022

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,48 $ 2,54 $ -0,06 $ -2,36% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B3W40C23 A1H6LT 11,25 $ 1,85 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,99 € +1,02%  12.01.22
Stuttgart 2,00 € 0,00%  12.01.22
Berlin 2,08 € 0,00%  12.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,48 $ -2,36%  12.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...