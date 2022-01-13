Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.01.2022 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.01.2022