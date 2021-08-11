Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021