Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - US29670G1022




11.08.21 00:04
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,65 $ 49,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29670G1022 A2PZEK 51,36 $ 38,28 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,43 € -0,42%  10.08.21
NYSE 49,65 $ 0,00%  01:00
München 42,61 € -0,49%  10.08.21
Stuttgart 42,29 € -0,59%  10.08.21
Düsseldorf 42,19 € -0,64%  10.08.21
AMEX 49,71 $ -0,64%  10.08.21
Berlin 42,15 € -0,66%  10.08.21
Nasdaq 49,64 $ -0,70%  10.08.21
Frankfurt 41,81 € -1,97%  10.08.21
  = Realtime
