Erweiterte Funktionen
Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - US29670G1022
11.08.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,65 $
|49,65 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29670G1022
|A2PZEK
|51,36 $
|38,28 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,43 €
|-0,42%
|10.08.21
|NYSE
|49,65 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|München
|42,61 €
|-0,49%
|10.08.21
|Stuttgart
|42,29 €
|-0,59%
|10.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|42,19 €
|-0,64%
|10.08.21
|AMEX
|49,71 $
|-0,64%
|10.08.21
|Berlin
|42,15 €
|-0,66%
|10.08.21
|Nasdaq
|49,64 $
|-0,70%
|10.08.21
|Frankfurt
|41,81 €
|-1,97%
|10.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Aqua America wird nun zu Es.
|19.02.20
|3
|Klarer Long-Kandidat...!
|31.12.14