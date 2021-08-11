Erweiterte Funktionen
Brookline Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - US11373M1071
11.08.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,01 $
|14,94 $
|0,07 $
|+0,47%
|10.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US11373M1071
|661726
|17,13 $
|8,13 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|74
|wieso BROOKLINE BANCORP .
|24.04.21