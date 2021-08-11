Das Instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021