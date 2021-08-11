Erweiterte Funktionen



Brookline Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - US11373M1071




11.08.21 00:04
Das Instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2021 The instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,01 $ 14,94 $ 0,07 $ +0,47% 10.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US11373M1071 661726 17,13 $ 8,13 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 15,01 $ +0,47%  10.08.21
Nasdaq 15,01 $ +0,47%  10.08.21
AMEX 14,98 $ -0,07%  10.08.21
Frankfurt 12,70 € -0,78%  10.08.21
